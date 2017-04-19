FAU/Palm Beach County Sports Commission Chosen as 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional Host

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic University, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, will host the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional, scheduled for May 15-18, 2022. The regional tournament will feature 13 teams comprised of five golfers each, as well as 10 individuals, and will be played at the prestigious PGA National Resort & Spa.

“Palm Beach County is world famous for the sport of golf,” said Pat Chun, FAU’s vice president and director of athletics. “It’s only fitting to have some of the best collegiate golfers in the nation compete and enjoy everything Palm Beach County has to offer. We are appreciative of the great partnership we have with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. They continue to be the driving force in bringing championship sporting events to our community.”

The duo of FAU and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission have a long history of working together to host elite-level events. Both are heavily involved with the Boca Raton Bowl held annually in FAU Stadium as part of the ESPN football bowl slate, both worked to bring the 2014 Women’s Soccer College Cup to FAU Stadium and both have been integral in bringing the United States Women’s National Soccer team to Palm Beach County. FAU was last involved with a men’s golf National Championship in 1990 when the Owls served as the NCAA Division II National Championship host.

Prior to the 2022 event, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, along with co-host Palm Beach Atlantic (DII) and Emory University (DIII), were awarded the Division II Women’s Golf Championship in 2019, the Division II Men’s Golf Championship in 2021 and the Division III Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship in 2020.

“The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with these first-class universities in hosting these NCAA National Championships, as it showcases Palm Beach County as an elite sports destination,” said George Linley, executive director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. “Few communities have the privilege of hosting a collegiate national championship, and we are thrilled to be hosting five over that four-year period.”